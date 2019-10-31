South Carolina
Associates:
Associates in South Carolina: 33,879
Average wage: $14.12*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $1 billion
Number of suppliers: 642
Supplier jobs supported: 33,003
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $333.2 million
Paid: 109.6 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of South Carolina as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $22.3 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 4
South Carolina at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
123
Supercenters
84
Neighborhood Markets
26
Sam's Clubs
13