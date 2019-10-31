Rhode Island
Associates:
Associates in Rhode Island: 2,457
Average wage: $13.91*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $818.4 million
Number of suppliers: 131
Supplier jobs supported: 16,017
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $25.5 million
Paid: $10.8 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Rhode Island as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $962,977
Rhode Island at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
9
Supercenters
5
Discount Stores
4