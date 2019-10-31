Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania
Associates:
Associates in Pennsylvania: 52,552
Average wage: $13.90*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $11.4 billion
Number of suppliers: 2,119
Supplier jobs supported: 155,776
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $357.6 million
Paid: $222.8 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Pennsylvania as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $31.7 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 7