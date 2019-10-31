Oregon
Associates:
Associates in Oregon: 12,099
Average wage: $14.63*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $885.4 million
Number of suppliers: 478
Supplier jobs supported: 28,025
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Paid: $51.7 million in FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $6.7 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 1
Oregon at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
45
Supercenters
29
Discount Stores
7
Neighborhood Markets
9