Associates:

Associates in Oklahoma: 32,454

Average wage: $13.86*

*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $568.9 million

Number of suppliers: 709

Supplier jobs supported: 43,232

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:

Collected: $623.2 million

Paid: $79.2 million

*Collected on behalf of the state of Oklahoma as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $30.6 million

Distribution Centers:

Total number of distribution centers: 2

