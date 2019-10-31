Oklahoma
Associates:
Associates in Oklahoma: 32,454
Average wage: $13.86*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $568.9 million
Number of suppliers: 709
Supplier jobs supported: 43,232
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $623.2 million
Paid: $79.2 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Oklahoma as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $30.6 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 2
Oklahoma at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
135
Supercenters
81
Discount Stores
8
Neighborhood Markets
33
Sam's Clubs
13