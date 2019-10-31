Ohio
Ohio
Associates:
Associates in Ohio: 50,893
Average wage: $13.82*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $17 billion
Number of suppliers: 1,718
Supplier jobs supported: 138,631
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $525.7 million
Paid: $156.4 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Ohio as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $44.4 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 5
Ohio at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
172
Supercenters
139
Discount Stores
6
Sam's Clubs
27