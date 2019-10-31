North Dakota
North Dakota
Associates:
Associates in North Dakota: 4,280
Average wage: $16.05*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $36.2 million
Number of suppliers: 168
Supplier jobs supported: 5,278
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $58.4 million
Paid: $8.7 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of North Dakota as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $3.8 million
North Dakota at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
17
Supercenters
14
Sam's Clubs
3