North Carolina
North Carolina
Associates:
Associates in North Carolina: 59,224
Average wage: $14.14*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $13.8 billion
Number of suppliers: 1,495
Supplier jobs supported: 93,821
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $650.5 million
Paid: $160.1 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of North Carolina as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $68.2 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 4