Associates:

Associates in New York: 37,123

Average wage: $15.04*

*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $16.1 billion

Number of suppliers: 2,931

Supplier jobs supported: 165,456

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:

Collected: $780 million

Paid: $144.8 million

*Collected on behalf of the state of New York as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $26.7 million

Distribution Centers:

Total number of distribution centers: 4