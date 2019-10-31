New York
New York
Associates:
Associates in New York: 37,123
Average wage: $15.04*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $16.1 billion
Number of suppliers: 2,931
Supplier jobs supported: 165,456
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $780 million
Paid: $144.8 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of New York as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $26.7 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 4
New York at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
110
Supercenters
80
Discount Stores
17
Neighborhood Markets
1
Sam's Clubs
12