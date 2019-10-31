New Mexico
Associates:
Associates in New Mexico: 14,308
Average wage: $14.47*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $107.7 million
Number of suppliers: 289
Supplier jobs supported: 8,403
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $158.3 million
Paid: $38.8 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of New Mexico as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $12.7 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 1
New Mexico at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
53
Supercenters
35
Discount Stores
2
Neighborhood Markets
9
Sam's Clubs
7