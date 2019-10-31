New Jersey
New Jersey
Associates:
Associates in New Jersey: 22,741
Average wage: $14.37*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $16.6 billion
Number of suppliers: 1,413
Supplier jobs supported: 92,915
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $287.7 million
Paid: $79.3 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of New Jersey as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $7.0 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 2
New Jersey at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
70
Supercenters
34
Discount Stores
28
Sam's Clubs
8