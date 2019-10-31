New Hampshire
Associates:
Associates in New Hampshire: 7,293
Average wage: $14.70*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $223 million
Number of suppliers: 260
Supplier jobs supported: 12,668
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $570,578
Paid: $20.5 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of New Hampshire as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $3.7 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 2
New Hampshire at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
28
Supercenters
19
Discount Stores
7
Sam's Clubs
2