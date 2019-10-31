Nevada
Associates:
Associates in Nevada: 14,956
Average wage: $14.11*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $106.7 million
Number of suppliers: 289
Supplier jobs supported: 12,798
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $163.7 million
Paid: $47 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Nevada as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $18.5 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 3
Nevada at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
50
Supercenters
30
Discount Stores
2
Neighborhood Markets
11
Sam's Clubs
7