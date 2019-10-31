Nebraska
Associates:
Associates in Nebraska: 12,445
Average wage: $14.52*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $436 million
Number of suppliers: 390
Supplier jobs supported: 18,172
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $111.4 million
Paid: $38.5 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Nebraska as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $11.9 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 1
Nebraska at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
47
Supercenters
35
Neighborhood Markets
7
Sam's Clubs
5