Montana
Associates:
Associates in Montana: 4,544
Average wage: $14.35*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $54 million
Number of suppliers: 185
Supplier jobs supported: 6,244
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Paid: $15.4 million in FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $4.5 million
Montana at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
16
Supercenters
14
Sam's Clubs
2