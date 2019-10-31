Missouri
Missouri
Associates:
Associates in Missouri: 42,880
Average wage: $14.00*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $7.1 billion
Number of suppliers: 1,492
Supplier jobs supported: 75,047
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $670.8 million
Paid: $106.5 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Missouri as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $53.4 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 4
Missouri at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
156
Supercenters
112
Discount Stores
9
Neighborhood Markets
16
Sam's Clubs
19