Associates:
Associates in Mississippi: 23,687
Average wage: $14.12*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $1.2 billion
Number of suppliers: 466
Supplier jobs supported: 15,373
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $347.8 million
Paid: $72.6 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Mississippi as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $7.6 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 3
Mississippi at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
85
Supercenters
65
Discount Stores
3
Neighborhood Markets
10
Sam's Clubs
7