Minnesota
Associates:
Associates in Minnesota: 21,640
Average wage: $14.74*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $8.3 billion
Number of suppliers: 992
Supplier jobs supported: 96,121
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $193.5 million
Paid: $93 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Minnesota as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $30.5 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 1
Minnesota at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
81
Supercenters
65
Discount Stores
4
Sam's Clubs
12