Associates:

Associates in Michigan: 31,526

Average wage: $14.11*

*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $5 billion

Number of suppliers:1,096

Supplier jobs supported: 59,690

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:

Collected: $275.5 million

Paid: $139.4 million

*Collected on behalf of the state of Michigan as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $24.6 million

Distribution Centers:

Total number of distribution centers: 2

