Associates:

Associates in Massachusetts: 12,132

Average wage: $14.83*

*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $4 billion

Number of suppliers: 810

Supplier jobs supported: 62,851

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:

Collected: $102.7 million

Paid: $51.6 million

*Collected on behalf of the state of Massachusetts as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $3.7 million

