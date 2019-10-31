Massachusetts
Massachusetts
Associates:
Associates in Massachusetts: 12,132
Average wage: $14.83*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $4 billion
Number of suppliers: 810
Supplier jobs supported: 62,851
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $102.7 million
Paid: $51.6 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Massachusetts as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $3.7 million
Massachusetts at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
49
Supercenters
27
Discount Stores
22