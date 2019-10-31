Maryland
Associates:
Associates in Maryland: 18,096
Average wage: $13.54*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $1.4 billion
Number of suppliers: 552
Supplier jobs supported: 32,525
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $163.9 million
Paid: $69 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Maryland as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $7.0 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 2
Maryland at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
59
Supercenters
30
Discount Stores
18
Sam's Clubs
11