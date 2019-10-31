Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $1.4 billion

Number of suppliers: 552

Supplier jobs supported: 32,525

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:

Collected: $163.9 million

Paid: $69 million

*Collected on behalf of the state of Maryland as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $7.0 million

Distribution Centers:

Total number of distribution centers: 2

