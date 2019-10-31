Associates:

Associates in Maine: 6,830

Average wage: $14.47*

*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $84 million

Number of suppliers: 2,473

Supplier jobs supported: 9,758

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:

Collected: $67.6 million

Paid: $29 million

*Collected on behalf of the state of Maine as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $10.1 million

Distribution Centers:

Total number of distribution centers: 1

