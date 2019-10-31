Maine
Maine
Associates:
Associates in Maine: 6,830
Average wage: $14.47*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $84 million
Number of suppliers: 2,473
Supplier jobs supported: 9,758
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $67.6 million
Paid: $29 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Maine as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $10.1 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 1
Maine at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
25
Supercenters
19
Discount Stores
3
Sam's Clubs
3