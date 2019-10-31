Louisiana
Louisiana
Associates:
Associates in Louisiana: 35,349
Average wage: $14.23*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $474.6 million
Number of suppliers: 760
Supplier jobs supported: 53,908
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $593 million
Paid: $113.8 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Louisiana as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $25.3 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 2
Louisiana at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
137
Supercenters
88
Discount Stores
2
Neighborhood Markets
33
Sam's Clubs
14