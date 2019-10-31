Kentucky
Associates:
Associates in Kentucky: 29,030
Average wage: $14.19*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $1.4 billion
Number of suppliers: 854
Supplier jobs supported: 52,876
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $252.2 million
Paid: $99.6 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Kentucky as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $22.1 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 2
Kentucky at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
101
Supercenters
78
Discount Stores
7
Neighborhood Markets
7
Sam's Clubs
9