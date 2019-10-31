Kansas

Location Facts

Where in the world is Walmart? Select a market and learn more about each location, including U.S. state details.

Kansas

Associates:
Associates in Kansas: 20,496
Average wage: $14.02*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $699.5 million
Number of suppliers: 640
Supplier jobs supported: 56,953
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $378.5 million
Paid: $70.7 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Kansas part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $8.3 million

Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 1

Kansas at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
83
Supercenters
58
Discount Stores
2
Neighborhood Markets
14
Sam's Clubs
9

Share