Kansas
Associates:
Associates in Kansas: 20,496
Average wage: $14.02*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $699.5 million
Number of suppliers: 640
Supplier jobs supported: 56,953
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $378.5 million
Paid: $70.7 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Kansas part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $8.3 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 1
Kansas at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
83
Supercenters
58
Discount Stores
2
Neighborhood Markets
14
Sam's Clubs
9