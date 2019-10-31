Iowa
Associates:
Associates in Iowa: 17,460
Average wage: $14.62*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $875.4 million
Number of suppliers: 605
Supplier jobs supported: 34,743
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $185.8 million
Paid: $73.8 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Iowa as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $19.5 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 1
Iowa at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
69
Supercenters
58
Discount Stores
2
Sam's Clubs
9