Indiana
Associates:
Associates in Indiana: 41,388
Average wage: $13.98*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $1.5 billion
Number of suppliers: 1,045
Supplier jobs supported: 47,048
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $365.6 million
Paid: $130.3 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Indiana as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $33.4 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 10
Indiana at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
125
Supercenters
97
Discount Stores
6
Neighborhood Markets
9
Sam's Clubs
13