Illinois
Associates:
Associates in Illinois: 54,874
Average wage: $14.17*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $38 billion
Number of suppliers: 3,161
Supplier jobs supported: 309,822
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $682.6 million
Paid: $306.1 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Illinois as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $33.9 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 7
Illinois at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
185
Supercenters
139
Discount Stores
15
Neighborhood Markets
6
Sam's Clubs
25