Associates:

Associates in Illinois: 54,874

Average wage: $14.17*

*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $38 billion

Number of suppliers: 3,161

Supplier jobs supported: 309,822

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:

Collected: $682.6 million

Paid: $306.1 million

*Collected on behalf of the state of Illinois as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $33.9 million

Distribution Centers:

Total number of distribution centers: 7