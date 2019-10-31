Idaho
Associates:
Associates in Idaho: 8,438
Average wage: $13.61*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $473.5 million
Number of suppliers: 230
Supplier jobs supported: 11,235
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $120 million
Paid: $28.7 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Idaho as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $3.6 million
Idaho at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
27
Supercenters
23
Neighborhood Markets
3
Sam's Clubs
1