Hawaii
Hawaii
Associates:
Associates in Hawaii: 3,816
Average wage: $16.09*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $238 million
Number of suppliers: 352
Supplier jobs supported: 23,089
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $49.5 million
Paid: $20.6 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Hawaii as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $2.6 million
Hawaii at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
12
Discount Stores
10
Sam's Clubs
2