Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $20.0 billion

Number of suppliers: 1,954

Supplier jobs supported: 136,844

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:

Collected: $683 million

Paid: $197.8 million

*Collected on behalf of the state of Georgia as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $44.4 million

Distribution Centers:

Total number of distribution centers: 7

