Florida
Associates:
Associates in Florida: 106,635
Average wage: $14.10*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $8 billion
Number of suppliers: 2,568
Supplier jobs supported: 116,428
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $1 billion
Paid: $217.2 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Florida as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $81.8 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 8
Florida at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
383
Supercenters
231
Discount Stores
9
Neighborhood Markets
97
Sam's Clubs
46