Associates:

Associates in Delaware: 4,575

Average wage: $13.57*

*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $47.7 million

Number of suppliers: 152

Supplier jobs supported: 6,477

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2018

Taxes and Fees:

Paid: $16.3 million in FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $1.2 million

Distribution Centers:

Total number of distribution centers: 2