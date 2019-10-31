Delaware
Associates:
Associates in Delaware: 4,575
Average wage: $13.57*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $47.7 million
Number of suppliers: 152
Supplier jobs supported: 6,477
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2018
Taxes and Fees:
Paid: $16.3 million in FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $1.2 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 2
Delaware at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
10
Supercenters
6
Discount Stores
3
Sam's Clubs
1