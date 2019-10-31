Connecticut
Connecticut
Associates:
Associates in Connecticut: 8,666
Average wage: $14.07*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $3.3 billion
Number of suppliers: 3,068
Supplier jobs supported: 31,267
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $89 million
Paid: $36.3 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Connecticut as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $3 million
Connecticut at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
34
Supercenters
12
Discount Stores
21
Sam's Clubs
1