Associates:

Associates in Connecticut: 8,666

Average wage: $14.07*

*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $3.3 billion

Number of suppliers: 3,068

Supplier jobs supported: 31,267

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:

Collected: $89 million

Paid: $36.3 million

*Collected on behalf of the state of Connecticut as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $3 million

