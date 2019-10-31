Colorado
Associates:
Associates in Colorado: 28,018
Average wage: $14.73*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $2.4 billion
Number of suppliers: 900
Supplier jobs supported: 37,971
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $352 million
Paid: $85.3 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Colorado as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $33.1 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 2
Colorado at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
106
Supercenters
70
Discount Stores
4
Neighborhood Markets
15
Sam's Clubs
17