California
Location Facts
Where in the world is Walmart? Select a market and learn more about each location, including U.S. state details.
California
Associates:
Associates in California: 93,402
Average wage: $15.26*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $28.2 billion
Number of suppliers: 5,736
Supplier jobs supported: 315,433
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $1.1 billion
Paid: $568 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of California as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $55.7 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 14
California at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
311
Supercenters
142
Discount Stores
72
Neighborhood Markets
68
Sam's Clubs
29