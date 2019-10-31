Arkansas

Location Facts

Where in the world is Walmart? Select a market and learn more about each location, including U.S. state details.

Arkansas

Associates:
Associates in Arkansas: 50,705
Average wage: $14.09* 
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $18.9 billion
Number of suppliers: 1,381
Supplier jobs supported: 86,091
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $485.6 million
Paid: $299 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Arkansas as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $77.2 million

Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 11

Arkansas at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
125
Supercenters
76
Discount Stores
5
Neighborhood Markets
33
Sam's Clubs
11

Share