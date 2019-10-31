Alaska
Associates:
Associates in Alaska: 2,419
Average wage: $15.34*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $63.2 million
Number of suppliers: 124
Supplier jobs supported: 6,149
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $9.8 million
Paid: $9 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Alaska as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $1.5 million
Alaska at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
9
Supercenters
7
Discount Stores
2