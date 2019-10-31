Alabama
Associates:
Associates in Alabama: 38,880
Average wage: $13.96*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $1.17 billion
Number of suppliers: 829
Supplier jobs supported: 49,927
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $738 million
Paid: $112.5 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Alabama as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $37.3 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 3
Alabama at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
143
Walmart Supercenter
101
Walmart Discount Store
1
Neighborhood Market
28
Sam's Club
13