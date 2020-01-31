United States

Walmart got its start in Arkansas in 1962. Since then, though our company has expanded across borders and overseas, the U.S. remains the heart of our business where we continue to test new ideas, learn from our customers and improve our ability to help people save money and live better.

Today, Walmart employs approximately 1.5 million U.S. associates at more than 5,000 stores and clubs nationwide. Last year, we promoted more than 215,000 people to jobs with more responsibility and higher pay. In the U.S., the average, full-time hourly wage is $14.26.

*Small formats include E-Commerce Acquisition / C-stores, Amigo, Walmart on Campus and Super Ahorros banners.