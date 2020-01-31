United Kingdom

Asda can trace its roots back to two Yorkshire brothers, Peter and Fred Asquith, and a group of Yorkshire farmers who formed Hindell's Dairies in the 1920s. In 1965, Asquith and Dairies joined forces to become Asda. In 1999, Asda was acquired by Walmart, and in recent years, has grown to become Britain's second largest supermarket.



Quick Facts

Asda President & CEO: Roger Burnley

Total Asda Associates: 143,858*

*As of March 2019