United Kingdom
Asda can trace its
roots back to two Yorkshire brothers, Peter and Fred Asquith, and a group
of Yorkshire farmers who formed Hindell's Dairies in the 1920s. In 1965,
Asquith and Dairies joined forces to become Asda. In 1999, Asda was acquired by
Walmart, and in recent years, has grown to become Britain's second largest
supermarket. Learn more
Quick Facts
Asda President & CEO: Roger Burnley
Website: www.asda.com
Total Asda Associates: 143,858*
*As of March 2019
United Kingdom at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
631
Asda Superstore
341
Asda Supermarket
207
Asda Living
33
ASDA Supercentre
32
Asda Petrol Fueling Station
18