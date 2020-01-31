United Kingdom

Asda can trace its roots back to two Yorkshire brothers, Peter and Fred Asquith, and a group of Yorkshire farmers who formed Hindell's Dairies in the 1920s. In 1965, Asquith and Dairies joined forces to become Asda. In 1999, Asda was acquired by Walmart, and in recent years, has grown to become Britain's second largest supermarket. Learn more

Quick Facts

Asda President & CEO: Roger Burnley 
Website:  www.asda.com  
Total Asda Associates: 143,858*
*As of March 2019
United Kingdom at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
631
Asda Superstore
341
Asda Supermarket
207
Asda Living
33
ASDA Supercentre
32
Asda Petrol Fueling Station
18

