Massmart is a South African-based globally competitive regional management group, invested in a portfolio of differentiated, complementary, focused wholesale and retail formats. Walmart acquired a majority stake in Massmart Holdings Ltd. in 2011. Massmart operates more than 400 stores in South Africa and 12 other sub-Saharan countries. Massmart is the second-largest distributor of consumer goods in Africa, the leading retailer of general merchandise, liquor and home improvement equipment and supplies, and the leading wholesaler of basic foods. Learn more

Quick Facts

Massmart President & CEO: Mitch Slape

Brands: Game, Cambridge, DionWired, Makro, Kangela, Builders Warehouse, Builders Express, Builders Superstore, Builders Trade Depot, CBW, Rhino Cash & Carry and Jumbo Cash and Carry



Countries of Operation: 13



Total Massmart Associates: 46,408*

*As of March 2019