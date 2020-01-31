South Africa
Location Facts
South Africa
Massmart is a South African-based globally competitive
regional management group, invested in a portfolio of differentiated,
complementary, focused wholesale and retail formats. Walmart acquired a majority stake in Massmart
Holdings Ltd. in 2011. Massmart operates more than 400 stores in South
Africa and 12 other sub-Saharan countries. Massmart is the
second-largest distributor of consumer goods in Africa, the leading retailer of
general merchandise, liquor and home improvement equipment and supplies, and
the leading wholesaler of basic foods. Learn more
Quick Facts
Massmart President & CEO: Mitch Slape
Brands: Game, Cambridge, DionWired, Makro, Kangela, Builders Warehouse, Builders Express, Builders Superstore, Builders Trade Depot, CBW, Rhino Cash & Carry and Jumbo Cash and Carry
Countries of Operation: 13
Website: www.massmart.co.za
Total Massmart Associates: 46,408*
*As of March 2019
South Africa at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
393
Game Foodco
79
CBW
43
Game
43
Builders Express
49
Builders Warehouse
33
Cambridge
44
Dion Wired
21
Rhino
18
Makro
22
Builders Trade Depot
9
Jumbo
13
Builders Superstore
19