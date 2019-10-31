Puerto Rico
Associates:
Associates in Puerto Rico: 12,637
Average wage: $13.32*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $1.6 billion
Number of suppliers: 842
Supplier jobs supported: 73,994
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $9.8 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 1
Puerto Rico at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
37
Walmart Stores
5
Supercenters
13
Amigos
12
Sam's Clubs
7