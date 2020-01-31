Nicaragua

Walmart entered the region in 2005 and became Walmart Centroamerica in 2006. In 2009, Walmart Mexico acquired Walmart's operations in Central America from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and two minority partners. In 2010, Walmart Mexico became Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica. Our headquarters are in San Jose, Costa Rica.



Quick Facts

Total Central America Associates: 37,671*

*As of March 2019