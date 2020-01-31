Mexico
Mexico
Walmart's first store outside the United States opened in Mexico in 1991 -- a Sam's Club in Mexico City. In 1997, Walmart acquired a majority position in Cifra, and in 2000 the name changed to Walmart de México (WALMEX). Learn more
Quick Facts
Walmart de México y Centroamérica President & CEO: Guilherme Loureiro
Website: www.walmart.com.mx
Total Associates in Mexico and Central America: 235,559*
Total Associates in Mexico: 197,888*
*As of March 2019
Mexico at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
2,571
Bodega Aurrera Express
1,099
Bodega Aurrera
541
Mi Bodega Aurrera
395
Walmart Supercenter
280
Sam's Club
163
Superama
93