Mexico

Walmart's first store outside the United States opened in Mexico in 1991 -- a Sam's Club in Mexico City. In 1997, Walmart acquired a majority position in Cifra, and in 2000 the name changed to Walmart de México (WALMEX). Learn more





Quick Facts

Walmart de México y Centroamérica President & CEO: Guilherme Loureiro

Total Associates in Mexico and Central America: 235,559*



Total Associates in Mexico: 197,888*

*As of March 2019