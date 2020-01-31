Lesotho

In 2011, Walmart acquired a majority stake in Massmart Holdings Limited, the leading African retailer of general merchandise, home improvement equipment and supplies. Founded in 1990, the Group comprises nine wholesale and retail chains, and one buying group, operating in 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa through the Group’s four operating divisions – Massdiscounters, Masswarehouse, Massbuild and Masscash. Its headquarters are in Johannesburg.

Quick Facts

Massmart President & CEO: Mitch Slape

Brands: Game, Cambridge, DionWired, Makro, Kangela, Builders Warehouse, Builders Express, Builders Superstore, Builders Trade Depot, CBW, Rhino Cash & Carry and Jumbo Cash and Carry



Countries of Operation: 13



Total Massmart Associates: 46,408*

*As of March 2019