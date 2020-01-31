Lesotho
Location Facts
Where in the world is Walmart? Select a market and learn more about each location, including U.S. state details.
Lesotho
In 2011, Walmart acquired a majority stake in Massmart Holdings Limited, the leading African retailer of general merchandise, home improvement equipment and supplies. Founded in 1990, the Group comprises nine wholesale and retail chains, and one buying group, operating in 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa through the Group’s four operating divisions – Massdiscounters, Masswarehouse, Massbuild and Masscash. Its headquarters are in Johannesburg.
Quick Facts
Massmart President & CEO: Mitch Slape
Brands: Game, Cambridge, DionWired, Makro, Kangela, Builders Warehouse, Builders Express, Builders Superstore, Builders Trade Depot, CBW, Rhino Cash & Carry and Jumbo Cash and Carry
Countries of Operation: 13
Website: www.massmart.co.za
Total Massmart Associates: 46,408*
*As of March 2019
*As of March 2019
Lesotho at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
3
CBW
2
Game Foodco
1