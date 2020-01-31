Massmart is a South African-based globally competitive regional management group, invested in a portfolio of differentiated, complementary, focused wholesale and retail formats. Walmart acquired a majority stake in Massmart Holdings Ltd. in 2011. Massmart operates more than 400 stores in South Africa and 12 other sub-Saharan countries. Massmart is the second-largest distributor of consumer goods in Africa, the leading retailer of general merchandise, liquor and home improvement equipment and supplies, and the leading wholesaler of basic foods.