Seiyu is one of the largest supermarket chains in Japan, established in 1963. In 2002, Walmart acquired a 6.1% stake in Seiyu. In 2005, we acquired a majority interest, making Seiyu a Walmart subsidiary. Walmart proceeded with additional steps to acquire all of the remaining shares, which resulted in the delisting of Seiyu shares from the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2008. Later that year, Seiyu became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart. Learn more

Quick Facts

Walmart Japan President & CEO: Lionel Desclée
Website:  www.seiyu.co.jp 
Total Number of Associates: 33,382*
*As of March 2019
Japan at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
333
Seiyu (Supermarket)
174
Seiyu (Hypermarket)
88
Livin
6
Sunny
64
Seiyu (General Merchandise)
1

