Seiyu is one of the largest
supermarket chains in Japan, established in 1963. In 2002, Walmart acquired a
6.1% stake in Seiyu. In 2005, we acquired a majority interest, making Seiyu a
Walmart subsidiary. Walmart proceeded with additional steps to acquire all of
the remaining shares, which resulted in the delisting of Seiyu shares from the
Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2008. Later that year, Seiyu became a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Walmart. Learn more
Quick Facts
Walmart Japan President & CEO: Lionel Desclée
Website: www.seiyu.co.jp
Total Number of Associates: 33,382*
*As of March 2019
Japan at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
333
Seiyu (Supermarket)
174
Seiyu (Hypermarket)
88
Livin
6
Sunny
64
Seiyu (General Merchandise)
1