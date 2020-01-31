India

Walmart India Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc. Walmart India owns and operates 25 Best Price Modern Wholesale stores. The first store opened in Amritsar in 2009. Best Price stores, a membership-based wholesale store, offers best prices with unmatched convenience, choice, quality and hygiene. The mission of Best Price is to "Enable small businesses to prosper."

Quick Facts

Walmart India President & CEO: Krish Iyer

Number of Associates: 5,564*

*As of March 2019