India
Location Facts
Where in the world is Walmart? Select a market and learn more about each location, including U.S. state details.
India
Walmart India Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc. Walmart India owns and operates 25 Best Price Modern Wholesale stores. The first store opened in Amritsar in 2009. Best Price stores, a membership-based wholesale store, offers best prices with unmatched convenience, choice, quality and hygiene. The mission of Best Price is to “Enable small businesses to prosper.” Learn more
Quick Facts
Walmart India President & CEO: Krish Iyer
Website: http://www.wal-martindia.in/
Number of Associates: 5,564*
*As of March 2019
*As of March 2019
India at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
28
Best Price Modern Wholesale
28